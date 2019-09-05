 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Table tennis: Romania's women team wins ITTF European Championships first match

rollingstone.com
ping pong

Romania's women's team defeated the Slovakian team by 3-0, on Wednesday, in Group 1 of the International Table Tennis Federation - ITTF European Championships, taking place in Nantes (France).

Thus, Bernadette Szocs defeated Ema Labosova, 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-5), Elizabeta Samara won to Eva Jurkova, by 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-5), while Daniela Dodean Monteiro benefited from the withdrawal of her opponent.

Spain too defeated Slovakia by 3-0, on Tuesday.

Romania, the defending champion, will meet Spain on Thursday. The winner of this group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.