Tabloul sferturilor de finală ale turneului Gippsland Trophy

At the Gippsland Trophy, the first three favorites, Simona Halep, 2nd place WTA, Naomi Osaka, 3rd place WTA, and Elina Svitolina, 5th place WTA, reached the quarterfinals, according to news.ro.

Halep passed, with the score of 6-2, 6-4, the German Laura Siegemund, 51st place WTA, Osaka gave a set to the British Katie Boulter, 371st place WTA, which she defeated, with the score of 3-6 , 6-3, 6-1, and Svitolina overtook Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, 45th WTA, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2.

Irina Begu, 79th place WTA, also qualified after 4-6, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (4), with the British Johanna Konta, 14th place WTA and number 5 seed, the Belgian Elise Mertens, the place 20 WTA and No. 7 seed, after 7-6 (1), 6-3, with French player Caroline Garcia, 44th place WTA and No. 12 seed, Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, 33rd WTA and No. 9 seed , after 6-4, 6-2, with the Polish Iga Swiatek, 17th place and seed number 6, Estonian Kaia Kanepi, 94th place WTA, after 7-5, 6-1, with the Russian Daria Kasatkina, 71st place WTA, and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, 27th WTA, and No. 8 seed, after 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, with Italian Jasmine Paolini, 97th WTA.

After these results, the table of quarterfinals is as follows:

Simona Halep - Ekaterina Alexandrova;

Kaia Kanepi - Karolina Muchova;

Elise Mertens - Elina Svitolina;

Irina Begu - Naomi Osaka.

Halep and Alexandrova met twice, the score of the matches being equal. Halep won, in Cincinnati, in the second round, with the score of 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, and Alexandrova, in the China Open, also in the second round, score 6-2, 6-3. Both matches took place in 2019.

Begu and Osaka have never met before.