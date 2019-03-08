Tajani sends Ciamba notification letter that L.C.Kovesi is EP candidate for position of European Chief Prosecutor

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani on Friday sent George Ciamba, Romanian Minister-delegate of European Affairs and President-in-Office of the Council of the EU, the official letter announcing that Laura Codruta Kovesi is the EP's candidate for the position of European Chief Prosecutor and also informs him of the composition of the negotiation team of the community legislature in the future discussions with the Council.

Tajani announced the sending of the letter on Twitter, which he also posted on his official EP President's account.Laura Codruta Kovesi is the @Europarl_EN candidate for the European Public Prosecutor's Office. She has all the qualities needed to do a very good job. We need more exemplary women as she is in leadership positions, posted Tajani on his Twitter account.In the letter, Tajani brings to mind that, in accordance with the rules in force, Parliament and the Council shall appoint by common accord the European Chief Prosecutor for a non-renewable 7-year term, starting from a short list of qualified candidates drawn up by the selection committee of the EPPO.The EP president also reminds that following a joint hearing in the EP Committee on Civil Liberties and Budgetary Control on 26 February, Laura Codruta Kovesi outperformed her counterparts Jean-Francois Bohnert (France) and Andres Ritter (Germany) in the number of votes.At the meeting on 7 March, the Conference of Presidents decided that Ms Laura Codruta Kovesi is the candidate of Parliament and mandated a team of three negotiators (...) to support this position in the forthcoming discussions with the Council on the appointment of the European Chief Prosecutor, the letter further mentions.The three MEPs mandated to negotiate with the Council of the EU on this file are the British Claude Moraes (Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats), the chair of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), German MEP Ingeborg Grassle (the European People's Party - EPP), chair of the Committee on Budgetary Control (CONT) and Dutch MEP Judith Sargentini (Greens), Vice-Chair of LIBE.