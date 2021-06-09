Talks on research, defence, at Parliament, between Senate Chair Dragu, Israeli President Reuvlin

Senate Chair Anca Dragu, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban had a meeting on Wednesday with the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, during which they approached topics that regard the bilateral cooperation on the political, economic-sectorial levels, mainly in the domain of research and technology, as well as on aspects relating to security and defence.

The chair of the Senate emphasized the powerful bonds of friendship between Romania and Israel, the closest ally and strategic partner Romania has in the Middle East, the 73 years of uninterrupted bilateral relations representing proof of a solid friendship between the two states and peoples, shows a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Dragu showed the importance, for Romania, to increase and diversify relations with Israel, in domains such as research and technology, agriculture, healthcare, digitization, and defence.

In this context, the Senate Chair voiced the interest for the continuation and diversification of the interparliamentary dialogue, both at leadership level and at the level of the expert committees, through which the premises of an extensive political and economic-sectoral collaboration can be created.

Anca Dragu emphasized the importance of increasing awareness on phenomena spawned by anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism in order to fight these phenomena with a common voice. "Romania is a powerful supporter of the finalization, as soon as possible, of the first strategy against anti-Semitism at the level of the European Union," she said.

On the part of the Senate, the meeting was also attended by deputy chair Alina Gorghiu, the chair of the Committee for Foreign Policy, Titus Corlatean, the leader of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, and Solidarity (USR PLUS) senators' group, Radu Mihail, and the leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Lorand Turos.