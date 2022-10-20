Tanczos: We have to take over about 6bl packages off the market every year

The Return-Refund System (GRS) has to take over 6 billion packages from the market annually and I believe that on November 30, 2023 it will be functional, says Minister of the Environment Tanczos Barna, told Agerpres.

"We have to take over from the market somewhere around 6 billion packages every year. That is the estimated number of packages that are released on the market today in these categories. (...) to close the circle of the circular economy and ensure the recycling of these materials and to return them to the economy," Tanczos told the 2nd edition of the Waste Management and Recycling Forum, an event organised by Club Antreprenor and clubantreprenor.ro.

According to him, producers will be the ones who will pay for these services indirectly because it is their obligation to recycle the packaging.

He added that the GRS system will cover the entire country and allow the collection of plastic, glass and PET waste from every corner of the country, in front of every shop that sells packaged products in glass, PET or aluminium packaging, ranging from 0.1 to 3 litres.

Chairman of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) Iuliu Stocklosa gave assurances that large companies know what they have to do and comply easily, but in the case of small and medium-sized companies, the situation is a little different.