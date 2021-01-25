Tariceanu: I assure you this case is eminently political

Senate's former Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu claims that the case in which he is indicted by the prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) is an "eminently political" one.

"It is interesting that the DNA decided to make public the content of each procedural act it carries out in the case of alleged bribe! It would have been good if it did the same with the investigation into Mr. Iohannis' six houses or with the bribes taken by the leaders of the ruling parties! But here the law does not apply in the same way for all! Given that the criminal investigation is not public (this goes also for the DNA, but it does not apply to them!), I can only assure you that this case is an eminently political one. There is no evidence of any bribe, just a story of some obedient prosecutors!" Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to the former prime minister, prosecutors "refuse" to find that the Executive he led adopted a series of Government's Decisions for Romania to "enter into legality", given that the central and local administration used "fraudulently" Microsoft software licenses.According to the former speaker of the Senate, this is not the first time that a political power is trying to "silence him through a judicial frame-up".The DNA announced on Monday that former Prime Minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has been indicted in a case in which he is accused of taking bribes worth 800,000 dollars. Procedurally, the anti-corruption prosecutors have reached the stage where he is to be sent to court.