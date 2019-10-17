Tariceanu: 'Mono-color' PNL Gov't - condition we do not negotiate

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday that the MPs of the party he heads will only support a 'mono-color' executive in the parliamentary investiture vote of the Orban Government.

"We explicitly asked PNL [the National Liberal Party] to form a 'mono-color' government, which is, indeed, a very serious condition, on the basis of which we will be able to give our vote or not. (...) There are a number of issues that we have discussed, but which are non-negotiable, such as the mono-color government issue. It seems slightly unnatural to me if PNL intends to form a 'multi-color' government, formed of several parties. The risk is that the PNL will become a minority in its own government, because the PNL has up to a hundred parliamentarians, and the parliamentary majority needs a minimum of 233. So, the others will become the majority within the structure of the government," Tariceanu said after consultations with Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban.

The ALDE leader mentioned that he requested that a government led by Orban be restructured in relation to the current Executive.

"We do not agree with this excessive formula at the moment, whether we are talking about ministers or talking about secretaries of state," added Tariceanu, noting that he did not specifically discuss with the PNL about the future structure of the government.