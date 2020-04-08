Tariceanu: PSD, ALDE and Pro Romania can change Gov't's decisions; not what we want

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu pleaded for dialogue between the Government and Parliament, so that the current crisis can be overcome, explaining that the parliamentary majority can "fundamentally change" the Executive's decisions.

"I have been talking for years about the need for a national project that would mean bringing together not only the political parties, but all the fundamental institutions of the state and eventually the entire society. (...) We have a Government which relies on 20 percent of Parliament and which should normally have come to seek support, because the Government is a legislative authority delegated by Parliament, adopts emergency ordinances, but these ordinances eventually come to Parliament, where it does have a majority. (...) We have a majority that can fundamentally change everything the Government decides, but we do not want this, we want a dialogue. We are concerned and worried. We would have wanted a dialogue," said Tariceanu Tuesday on private broadcaster Romania TV.

He recalled that the leaders of the parliamentary parties on Tuesday agreed to propose to Prime Minister Orban to dialogue with Parliament.

"Today we, the leaders of the parliamentary parties, have met and we have agreed to make a proposal to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to reach a dialogue, which should exist anyway. Through the Constitution, the Government is obliged to work with Parliament," added Tariceanu.

The acting chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, told private broadcaster Romania TV that the ordinances adopted by the Government lately, which are under debate in the Senate, will be amended in Parliament.

According to Ciolacu, all parties, except for National Liberal Party (PNL), have understood to unite in Parliament and speak "with one voice" when it comes to the urgent measures required to support Romanians and the business environment.

"Today we had a discussion with all the leaders of the parliamentary political forces who answered the call we made in last days. And today, PNL was the only party that refused any form of dialogue on the current situation in which Romania is because of the health and economic crisis. Therefore, all parties, except PNL, have understood to unite in Parliament and to speak with one voice when it comes to the urgent measures that are required to support Romanians and the business environment," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.