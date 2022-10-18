Tarja Turunen performs on Tuesday in Bucharest and on Wednesday in Cluj-Napoca

Finnish soloist Tarja Turunen returns to Romania for two concerts that will take place on Tuesday, at the Arenele Romane/Roman Arenas in the capital, and on Wednesday, at Form Space in central-western Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

The Bucharest show will take place indoors, in a heated tent.

Abakas and Serpentyne will take the stage and open for both concerts.

Tarja Turunen will start the show at 21:30.

The gates of the Arenele Romane open at 19:00, and the concerts start at 19:30.

Upon entering the perimeter of the event, all participants will be checked in luggage by security agents. Access with bottles, cans is prohibited; food or drinks of any kind; fireworks, dangerous objects; weapons, clubs, knives, sprays, long chains, selfie stick, glow stick, sharp objects, fireworks; prohibited substances according to law 143 / 2000; laser objects (eg pointers, laser lighters); professional or semi-professional photo/video cameras (with removable lens); professional or semi-professional audio-video recording devices;pPets. People with medical problems must have clear evidence on them to be able to enter the concert with the necessary medicines.