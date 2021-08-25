 
     
Tarom flies some 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

TAROM
TAROM ATR

Romania's national airline Tarom has used a Boeing 737-800 aircraft for a humanitarian flight to Vietnam from Bucharest via Dubai and Saigon, to fly 199,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Romania, agerpres reports.

The flight took place on August 23.

The special flight was operated by three crews, the cargo shipped weighted about 2 tonnes, and the actual flight time was about 13 hours and 40 minutes, including a refueling stop in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The flight was operated at the request of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) with Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs, under the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

