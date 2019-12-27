TAROM signs acquisition agreement for nine new ATR 72-600 aircraft

The national airline TAROM signed the leasing agreement for nine new ATR 72-600 aircraft, with 72 seats, to be used in the regional, domestic and international flights, and to replace the existing ATRs the company has now in its fleet, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (MTIC) announced on Friday.

"I saw that, in the recent time, after going through several "turbulences," the national airline TAROM is beginning to recover. Ever since my first talk with the current management of the company I said that the entire focus should be on capitalization. All "taps" through which the money were running out must be closed. All "taps" through which the money that can be used for investments must be closed. Each leu that is spent by the company must contribute to its recovery. They have all of my support, but I want to see the efforts we make together producing results. The conclusion of this agreement is in line with the objectives assumed by the TAROM management. This is an important step in fleet renewal, a process I support and I will continue to support. Everyone involved in TAROM's activity should know that I will pay attention to everything that is going on there and I will be their partner when it comes to development," said the Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode.TAROM is in the process of renewing its entire fleet, with the first four ATR 72-600 aircraft to arrive in the first half of February next year, and the rest until the end of 2020. The leasing agreement is signed for a period of 10 years.The new ATRs will not incur additional operating costs, but they have and increased transport capacity, says MTIC."Considering the 20 years of experience in operating these types of aircraft, maintenance will be provided by TAROM Technical Directorate personnel, and the training of flight crews and technical personnel will be done with minimum costs incurred by the manufacturer," added the Minister.