The TAROM SA National Air Transport Company resumes, as of 3 April, Bucharest-Cairo direct flights, a company release informs.

TAROM will have two flights per week, with departures and round-trip on Wednesday and Sunday.

The prices start at 193 euro for a round-trip, with hold baggage (23 kg) and hand baggage included. This price includes all fees, on-board catering and airport check-in.

