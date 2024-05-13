Taxation in Romania, main theme of the National Trade Union Bloc protest

The main theme of our protest is taxation in Romania, said the trade unionists protesting in front of the government headquarters on Monday, dissatisfied with the high labour tax in force.

"Today we have an ugly situation for those who enter the social category of employees. We are the ones who bear the biggest burdens. This thing must stop. Why are we protesting and why are we starting this campaign right now? Because we want people who are going to vote this year to be aware of this situation.

We don't want another election campaign showing banners that read: "We will increase salaries", "We will increase pensions" and so on. First of all, we need the politicians to explain to us how are they going to cover all these increases, because we all know that the money is coming from taxes.

We have a commitment with the Commission (the European Commission - editor's note) to carry out the tax reform, and we want to know clearly what will their approach be in relation to this. Because if they are coming with an increased labour tax, then we will have a problem, and they will have a bigger problem with us.

So we demand to know what are their thoughts exactly related to the taxation of capital, of wealths, of royalties, depending on their level. Just think that, on average, they (the salaries in the Romanian economy - editor's note) are three times lower than the average of the European Union," stated the president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Dumitru Costin, at the protest organized in Victoriei Square.

He also stated that the tax system, among other things, finances the social security system in Romania, and last year we had more than two million employed citizens of Romania who did not contribute to the pension or health system.

"This year, because it's an election year, they want to come up with all kinds of tricks. For example, they are talking about free basic healthcare packages. But what will then be the difference between me, him or her, who are paying our contributions, and others who don't pay anything? These things are done strictly for their own electoral interest. So, once again, why are we organizing this (protest - editor's note) in an election year? Because election years are the only ones in which power is shared in a democracy.

The power that they've been holding for four years is coming back to us, the citizens. It is extremely important that people understand what they are voting for, how they are voting and what solutions they are preparing for the next four years," stated Dumitru Costin.

In his opinion, the promises regarding salary increases cannot be believed in the context in which Romania's public debt has exceeded 50% of GDP and according to the Financial Discipline Law, salary expenses should be frozen.