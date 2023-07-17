Team Romania finishes first in Europe and third in all-nations ranking at International Physics Olympiad

Team Romania finished first in Europe and third in the all-nations ranking at the International Physics Olympiad held in Tokyo - Japan over July 10 - 17, the Education Ministry informed on Monday.

"After Mathematics, Romania also writes history at the International Physics Olympiad held in Tokyo from July 10 to 17, which saw the participation of 398 students from 84 countries - first place in Europe and third place in the world, after China and Korea which share the first spot, and the U.S.A. that came in second," the Ministry announced on Facebook.

The members of the Romanian team were: 11th grader Alexandru Momoiu from the Bucharest International Computer High School - gold medal, 7th spot in the general ranking; 12th grader Vlad Stefan Oros from the 'Grigore Moisil' Theoretical High School of Timisoara - gold medal; 11th grader Darius Andrei Dragomir from the Bucharest International Computer High School - gold medal; 11th grader Ioan Alexandru Mirica from the Bucharest International Computer High School - silver medal; 10th grader Rares Felix Tudose from the Bucharest International Computer High School - silver medal.

The team's coordinators were Delia Davidescu, PhD, from the Bucharest International Computer High School, and Professor Popescu Sebastian-Dumitru from the 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' University of Iasi.

Teachers Victor Paunescu from the 'Mircea Vulcanescu' Technological High School in Bucharest and Sandu Mirel Golcea from the 'C. D. Loga' Collegiate High School in Timisoara acted as observers.

The Romanian Maths Olympic team also took first place in Europe and the fourth spot in the all-nations ranking at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Chiba - Japan, with a tally of six medals. AGERPRES