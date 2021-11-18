Tecau-Krawietz duo scores victory in Nitto ATP Finals group meet

Romanian-German tennis duo Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz defeated Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-3 6-7 (1) 10-6, on Thursday in Torino, in their last men's doubles match in the Green Group of the Nitto ATP Finals, an event that ends the season in professional men's tennis, agerpres reports.

Tecau and Krawietz, who had no chance of advancing to the semi-finals after losing the first two meets, prevailed in an hour and 39 minutes in their latest match together.

Tecau and Krawietz also defeated the Marcel Granollers (Spain) / Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) duo in the round of 16 at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021, 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3).For their performance in Turin, Tecau and Krawietz won 115,000 US dollars in prize money and 200 ATP doubles points.This was Tecau's seventh time playing in the ATP Finals, after the previous editions where he paired up with Sweden's Robert Lindstedt (2011, 2012) and Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer (2014, 2015, 2017, 2019), winning the trophy in 2015, after a final against compatriot Florin Mergea and the Indian Rohan Bopanna.This year's partnership between Tecau and Krawietz ends on a good record: a title win at the Halle Open tournament, and three lost finals: at Rotterdam Open, Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell and the Hamburg European Open.