Tecau-Rojer duo advances to Australian Open men's doubles second round

Tennis duo Horia Tecau of Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the men's doubles event at Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Dominic Inglot (GB)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) 6-1 3-6 6-2.

Seed number eight prevailed in an hour and 36 minutes.In the 2019 edition, Tecau and his partner lost in the first round. Tecau has so far played two semi-finals in Melbourne, in 2012 (alongside Swedish Robert Lindstedt) and in 2015 (alongside Rojer).The Romanian-Dutch duo has won 38,000 Australian dollars and 90 ATP doubles points.Tecau-Rojer's next opponents are Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville, who defeated Andrei Rublev (Russia) / Andrei Vasilevski (Belarus) 6-3 6-2.

