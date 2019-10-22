 
     
Tecau-Rojer duo progresses to Swiss Indoor men's doubles QFs

Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau/ Jean-Julien Rojer on Tuesday advanced to the men's doubles quarter-finals of the 2,082,655-euro Swiss Indoor ATP tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, after defeating Croat double Nikola Mektic/Franko Skugor a 6-3 6-7 (7) 10-5.

The 4th seeded pairing won the in an hour and 44 minutes.

The Croats served seven aces and double-faulted twice, while Tecau and Rojer served five aces and double-faulted four times.

Tecau and Rojer, who are in the process of qualifying for the 2019 ATP Finals, won 17,010 euros and 90 ATP doubles points. In the quarter-finals they will play British duo Jamie Murray/Neal Skupski.

