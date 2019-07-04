Tecau/Rojer pair qualifies for round of 32 of doubles event at Wimbledon

The pair made of tennis players Horia Tecau (Romania)/Jean-Julien Rojer (the Netherlands), seeds no. 5, qualified for the round of 32 of the men's doubles tournament at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Italians Marco Cecchinato/Andreas Seppi, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

The winners needed 1 hour and 20 minutes to seal their victory, with their next opponents to be Fabrice Martin (France)/Hugo Nys (Monaco).

Tecau and Rojer obtained 90 ATP points and 19,000 pound sterling for reaching this far in the competition.

In the women's doubles, the Romanian pair Mihaela Buzarnescu/Raluca Olaru lost in two sets, 3-6, 6-7 (4/7) to the pair Rebecca Peterson (Sweden)/Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia). Buzarnescu and Olaru got 10 WTA points and 12,000 pound sterling.