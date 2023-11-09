Technical International Centre for Innovation in Smart C, launched at Politehnica University of Bucharest

The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest launched on Thursday the Technical International Centre for Innovation in Smart C (Community, City, County, Country), CitiCluster.

Among the founding members of the CitiCluster, whose founding statute was signed on Thursday, together with Politehnica Bucharest, are District 6 City Hall, the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics - ICI Bucharest, the National Institute for Aerospace Research Elie Carafoli, the Maritime University of Constanta.

"We would like the expertise of so many companies, so many non-governmental associations, local authorities to be made available to students, so that they can learn from different perspectives what smart means, what it means to be able to bring to the life of your community the betterment made available by science. On the other hand, what we have achieved so far at Politehnica University of Bucharest, together with our partners who are in this phase and with others who will come after this phase, becomes a joint project, so that we can offer society, local and national authorities, concrete solutions, concrete projects, what a smart city means, what a smart village means, how we can make people's lives better using rational resources on the one hand, and on the other hand, using technology developed by Politehnica Bucharest with partners," said Rector Mihnea Costoiu.

He recalled that Politehnica University has launched a series of hubs, including the artificial intelligence one, and others are to follow.

"You will see, in the coming period, that these hubs will give birth to many small projects, start-ups, carried out by students, supported by companies