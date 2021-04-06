Temporary measures in the justice field applicable during state o alert adopted by Senate

The Senators on Tuesday adopted a draft law initiated by the Government on the temporary measures to be taken in the field of justice against coronavirus applicable during the state of alert state, as well as for a period of 30 days after the end of the state of alert, meant to ensure an adequate protection of the magistrates, of the specialized auxiliary personnel and the related personnel within the judicial bodies, as well as of the litigants.

"Considering the fact that there are no legal provisions in the existing laws that allow measures to be taken regarding the judicial activity of the courts in all cases that may arise in practice, in order to ensure access to justice and to respect the rights and freedoms of the citizens, an emergency regulation is needed of the possibility of prioritizing the judicial activity of one or more sections of a court or of the court as a whole, when, due to reasons generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the judicial activity at the level of that court is necessary to be restricted," reads the explanatory memorandum of the project initiated by the Government, agerpres.ro confirms.

The draft law on some measures in the field of justice in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate being the decision-making body in this case.