Ten museums in Dobrogea rural area promoted through interactive 3D virtual tours

Ten museums in the rural area of southeastern Dobrogea will be promoted, starting in July, through high-performance equipment interactive 3D virtual tours, announces the Village Museums team.

According to the source, they will also be integrated into Google Street View, Google Maps and Google Earth.

The tours will be available for virtual visits on the only online platform in Romania dedicated to village museums - www.muzeedelasat.ro -, inaugurated on December 1, 2021. The initiative belongs to young people from northern Botosani and northeastern Iasi, whose project won, through a competition, co-financing from the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN), informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Village Museums team aims to improve the image of each museum included in the project through virtual tours, photos, documented texts and presentation videos. In the future, the goal is to expand the project nationwide, obtaining an X-ray of the museums in the village, announce the initiators of this initiative.

"The stage of data collection for the Dobrogea region began on Saturday, May 13, in eastern Tulcea county, at the Paleo-Christian Monument in Niculitel and at the Panait Cerna Memorial House in Cerna," declared the team's copywriter, Nicoleta Felea.

Until the publication of the virtual tours, those interested can follow the Village Museums platform, where more than 50 museums from the regions of Moldavia and Muntenia are already published.

The 10 museums, from the Dobrogea area, that will be hosted by the www.muzeedelasat.ro platform are: Paleo-Christian Niculitel Monument; Panait Cerna Memorial House; Enisala Fortress Museum; Peasant household from Enisala; Souvenir from Dobrogea Museum; Constantin Paraschiva Museum; Dinu and Sevastia Vintila Art Museum; History Museum Complex; Tropaeum Traiani Adamclisi Museum Complex; Cobadin Museum of Traditional Turkish Art - UDTR.

In addition to the 10 museums in Dobrogea, the other regions already visited by the team will be updated with the following museums:

* in the Moldavia area: Sturdza Castle from Miclauseni (Iasi county) and the Tazlau Ethnography Museum (Neamt county);

* in the Wallachia/Muntenia area: GeoGate Visitor Center, Buzau county; Museum of Human Time visitor centre, Buzau county; The Museum of Forms visitor centre, Buzau county.AGERPRES