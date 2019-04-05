Tennis: Ana Bogdan and Gabriela Ruse qualify for doubles semifinals in Monterrey tournament

Romanian pair Ana Bogdan/Elena Gabriela Ruse has qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Mexican City Monterrey (WTA), equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, on Friday, after defeating 6-4, 1-6, 10-8, the pair Sharon Fichman (Canada)/Erin Routliffe (Australia).

Bogdan and Ruse won the match in 1 hours and 12 minutes, after a dramatic final part when they had 7-4 in super tiebreak, were reached from behind, they had 8-7, and the score became even again, before succeeding to score the points needed for their victory.

The two Romanian players won a cheque worth 3,435 US dollars and 110 WTA points in the doubles event.

In the semifinals, Bogdan and Ruse will meet Australian pair Monique Adamczak/Jessica Moore.