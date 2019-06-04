 
     
Tennis: Ana Bogdan qualifies for round of 16 of WTA tournament in Bol

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Bol (Croatia), equipped with total prizes worth 125,000 US dollars, after defeating Serbian Mihaela Djakovic, 6-1, 6-3.

Bogdan (26, WTA's 123rd) scored her victory in 67 minutes, after being led in the second set by 2-0, by her opponent (17 of age), world's 687th.

Ana Bogdan won 2,325 US dollars for reaching this far in the competition and 15 WTA points, and she is set in the second round to meet the winner between Aleksandra Krunic (seed no. 3) and Olga Danilovic, both from Serbia.

Another Romania player, Irina Begu, is also on the main board of this competition, with her opponent in the first round being Swiss Jil Teichmann, seed no. 6.

AGERPRES

