Tennis: Andreea Rosca, Gabriela Ruse, Miriam Bulgaru - wild cars for BRD Bucharest Open

Romanian tennis players Andreea Amalia Rosca, Elena Gabriela Ruse and Miriam Bianca Bulgaru have been granted the wild cards for the 2018 edition of the women tennis tournament BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), scheduled for July 16-22 in the Romanian Capital City, according to this competition's Website.

Last year, Irina Bara and Jaqueline Cristian joined Gabriela Ruse on the wild cards list.Aged 19, Miriam Bulgaru ranks 437th in the women's singles ranking, with 14 wins and 6 defeats this season, when she won the futures tournament in Curtea de Arges, her third ITF title, after defeating Andreea Mitu in the final.Also 19, Andreea Rosca had an impressing season, having already won four futures titles worth 15,000 US dollars. After ending last year on the 919th position, Andreea is now the world's 258th ranked, as she scored 44 wins and 8 defeats this year.Elena Gabriela Ruse (20) debuted in the WTA circuit in Bucharest last year, when she scored her first victory in a WTA tournament ever. This year she managed to reach to the main draw of the Wimbledon tournament, where she was defeated by the Polish player Agnieszka Radwanska, in the first round of the competition, after having no less than 6 match points.The draw for the single's draw of the BRD Bucharest Open 2018 takes place on Saturday, 3 pm.