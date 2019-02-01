 
     
Tennis: Begu and Niculescu qualify for the doubles final of Hua Hin tournament (WTA)

The Romanian pair Irina Begu/Monica Niculescu qualified for the doubles final of the WTA tennis tournament in Hua Hin (Thailand), equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating on Saturday the pair Xinyun Han (China)/Darija Jurak (Croatia), 7-6 (4), 6-2, in the semi-finals.

The second seeded sealed their victory in one hour and 31 minutes of playing.

The Romanians were led by 3-1 and 5-2 in the first set, but they managed to catch their opponents from behind (5-5, 6-6) and then to imposed themselves in a tiebreak, after which they easily won in the second set.

Begu and Niculescu won a cheque worth 6,400 US dollars and 180 points in the WTA doubles competition, following next to meet the pair Russian Ana Blinkova and Chinese Yafan Wang.

Niculescu (31, WTA's 69 in the doubles ranking) has 8 WTA titles won and 16 finals played in the doubles events and Begu has 8 titles and 7 finals played. The two won a WTA title together, in 2012, in Hobart, and they also played the finals in 2012 in Luxembourg and in 2015 in Wuhan and Moscow.

