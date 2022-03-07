Tennis: Horia Tecau is new non-playing captain of Romania's Billie Jean King Cup team

The Romanian Tennis Federation on Monday informed, on its official website, the appointment of player Horia Tecau, who has retired from the ATP circuit, as non-playing captain of the national senior team representing Romania in the Billie Jean King Cup, the new name under which the Fed Cup is played.

Alina Cercel-Tecsor will continue to be the coach of the Romanian team.

Horia Tecau, 37 years old, is one of the most valuable and awarded tennis players in the history of Romania. Tecau, 37 years old, has an impressive record: 39 tournaments won, including three Grand Slams - Wimbledon and US Open, in the men's doubles category, and the Australian Open, in the mixed doubles category, as well as 26 other finals played, Agerpres.ro informs.

In 2015, Horia Tecau won the Champions Tournament and was named world doubles champion, a title offered by the International Tennis Federation.

He reached the 2nd place in the world in doubles, in November 2015, and played no less than 19 years for Romania in the Davis Cup.