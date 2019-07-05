 
     
Tennis: Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer qualify for 3rd round of doubles event at Wimbledon

Romanian-Dutch pair Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer, seed no 5, on Friday qualified for the 3rd round of the doubles event of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating French pair Hugo Nys/Fabrice Martin, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Tecau and Rojer won a cheque worth 32,000 pound sterling and 180 ATP points.

In the round of sixteen, Tecau and Rojer will meet the winning pair between Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)/Feliciano Lopez (Spain) - Maximo Gonzales (Argentina)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina), seeds no. 9.

