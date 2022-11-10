 
     
Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for the round of sixteen of Coila tournament (WTA 125)

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of sixteen of the WTA 125 tournament in Colina (Chile), which has a total prize pool of 115,000 US dollars, after defeating Hungarian Timea Babos, 6-1, 6-4, told Agerpres.

Bara (27 years old, WTA's 173) needed one hour and 25 minutes to pass Babos (29 years old, WTA's 319).

The Romanian won a cheque of 2,000 US dollars and 15 WTA points, and she is going to meet, in the round of sixteen, Austrian Julia Grabher (26 years old, WTA's 84), seed no. 3. Grabher prevailed in their only head-to-head match in 2018, in the round of sixteen in Orlando, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

