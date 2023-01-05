Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinals of Adelaide International I tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 (WTA 500) tournament, which has a total prize pool of 826,837 US dollars, after defeating Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, in two sets, 6-3, 6-0, told Agerpres.

Begu (32 years old, WTA's 34) achieved a superb victory, after one hour and 14 minutes, against the seven seeded (25 years old, WTA's 18).

Begu is now 2-1 in head-to-head matches against Ostapenko, whom she also defeated in 2018 in the first round of the Madrid tournament, 6-3, 6-3. The Latvian won last year in the third round at Wimbledon, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Irina Begu won a 20,465 US dollar cheque and 100 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition, and in the quarterfinals she will face Russian Veronika Kudermetova, 4th seeded. Kudermetova (25 years old, WTA's) defeated Begu in the one match they played before against each other, in 2019, in the first round of the Shenzhen tournament, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Also on Thursday, Sorana Cirstea will meet Tunisian Ons Jabeur, seed no.1, in a match in the round of 16.