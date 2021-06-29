Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for Wimbledon second round

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the second round of the Wimbledon tour, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Katie Volynets (USA) by 6-4, 7-5, on Monday, in London.

Begu (30 years old, #79 WTA) obtained victory after one hour and 38 minutes.

The Romanian was led in the first set by 3-1 and 4-2, but managed to return and to win by 6-4, after four consecutive games. Volynets (19 years old, #199 WTA), coming from qualifiers, had 4-0 in the second act, but Begu had another spectacular comeback, made real by five consecutive games, and she ultimately won on the fifth match ball by 7-5.

Begu had 21 straight winners and 25 unforced errors, while the American player ended the match with 9 straight winners and 19 unforced errors.

Irina Begu ensured for herself a check worth 75,000 pounds sterling and 70 WTA points.

In the second round, Begu will face the winner between Russian player Varvara Gracheva and Croat player Petra Martic, seeded 26th.