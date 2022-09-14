Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian scores her first victory after seven months

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian scored her first victory after a seven-month break, on Tuesday, in the first round of the ITF tournament in Le Neubourg (France), with total prizes of 80,000 US dollars, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, against British Sonay Kartal.

Cristian (24 years old, WTA's 87), seed no. 1, won after one hour and 44 minutes of playing against a 20-year-old opponent, ranked 210th in the world, told Agerpres.

Jaqueline Cristian achieved her last success in February, in the first round in Doha, 6-4, 6-3 against Kazakh Elena Rybakina. She was injured in the second round, in the match against Russian Daria Kasatkina and was absent for six months, returning at the end of last month, at the US Open, where she was defeated by Anett Kontaveit in the first round, 6-3, 6-0.

In the round of 16 at Le Neubourg, Jaqueline Cristian will face French Marine Partaud (27 years old, WTA's 429).

The Romanian won her first match with Partaud, in 2016, in the first round, in Saint-Malo, 6-3, 6-2.