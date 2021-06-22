 
     
Tennis: Marius Copil, advances to second round at Wimbledon

Marius Copil

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil managed to advance, on Tuesday, to the qualifying second round of the main draw of the Wimbledon tournament, after defeating Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov, 6-4, 6-3.

Copil (30 years old, ATP's 222) prevailed in 66 minutes.

Marius Copil never lost the serve, saving the only tie-break ball from the Bulgarian (27 years old, ATP's 244).

The tennis player from Arad ended with 7 aces, 2 double faults, 26 winners and 15 unprovoked errors, as well as excellent serving percentages (84%, 80%, respectively). Kuzmanov had 2 aces, 4 double faults, 9 winners and 18 unforced errors.

Copil also won his first confrontation with Kuzmanov, in 2016, during the first tour in Naples, with 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Marius Copil secured a cheque worth 15,500 pounds and 8 ATP points.

In the second tour the Romanian will face French Antoine Hoang (25 years old, ATP's 156), against whom he won in 2019 during the qualifiers at Anvers, 6-1, 6-3.

