Tennis: Mergea and Begemann, through to Como (challenger) tournament doubles semis

www.prosport.ro
Florin Mergea

The Romanian couple made up of tennis player Florin Mergea and German Andre Begemann qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Como, Italy, with total prize money worth 46,600 euros, after they scored 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 against the pairing Facundo Bagnis (Argentina)/Fernando Romboli (Brazil). 

Mergea and Begemann won in one hour and 12 minutes. 

The Romanian - German couple secured a 930-euro cheque and 29 ATP doubles points. 

In the last but one act, Mergea and his partner will play against Italians Andrea and Federico Arnaboldi.

