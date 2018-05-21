Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for the quarterfinals of Strasbourg (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg (France), equipped with total prizes worth 226,750 US dollars, after defeating Russian Elena Ribakina, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Buzarnescu (30, WTA's 32), seed no.4, won the match in 1 hour and 38 minutes, her opponent (18, WTA's 219) coming from the position of lucky loser.Mihaela Buzarnescu already won 4,980 euros and 60 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she will meet the winner between Lucie Safarova (the Czech Republic) and Su-WEi Hsieh (Taiwan), seed no. 8.Buzarnescu is also set to play on Tuesday in the doubles' quarterfinals, alongside Raluca Olaru, against Kaia Kanepi (Estonia)/Katarzyna Piter (Poland).