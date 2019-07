Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu, WTA's 111, on Tuesday qualified for the 2nd round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after defeating German Andrea Petkovic, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in two hours and 10 minutes of playing.

Monica won a cheque worth 72,000 GBP and 70 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition and she is set to meet Belgian Elise Mertens, seed no. 21, in the 2nd round.