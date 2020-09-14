Tennis: Patricia Tig wins first WTA title of her career, in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Sunday won her first WTA title in Istanbul, equipped with total prizes worth 225,500 US dollars, after defeating Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).

This is the third WTA final for Tig (26, WTA's 88), after those in Baku (2015) and Bucharest (2019). The Romanian player also won a WTA 125K title in Karlsruhe, in 2019.She won a cheque worth 25,000 US dollars and 280 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition, where she didn't lose even one set until the final, while Bouchard won 14,000 US dollars and 198 WTA points.