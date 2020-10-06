Tennis - Roland Garros: French justice investigates doubles match involving Romanian pair Mitu-Tig pair

The match between the Romanian pair Andreea Mitu/Patricia Tig and Madison Brengle (USA) paring Iana Sizikova (Russia), from the first round of the doubles event of the tennis tournament at Roland Garros, is targeted by French justice, which opened an investigation due to suspicions that this match was fixed, the international press reports.

An investigation into "organized fraud" and "active and passive sports corruption" was opened on October 1 in connection with suspicions of match-fixing at Roland Garros, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.According to Die Welt and L'Equipe, these suspicions concern the match won on September 30 by Andreea Mitu and Patricia Tig against Madison Brengle/Iana Sizikova, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4. More precisely, it is the fifth game in the second set, won by the two Romanians, after two double mistakes by Sizikova, 25 years old and the 89th place in the world in doubles.L'Equipe writes that in different countries important amounts were bet on the winning of this match by the Romanians, at several bookmakers in Paris.The investigations are continued by the Central Racing and Games Service, the prosecutor's office said.