Tennis: Romania's Cornea qualifies for the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament in Heilbronn (challengers).

The Romanian-Austrian pair Victor Vlad Cornea/Philipp Oswald qualified, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the tennis challenger tournament in Heilbronn (Germany), with total prizes of 145,000 US euros, after defeating 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 10-8 the pair Dustin Brown (Jamaica)/Petros Tsitsipas (Greece), told Agerpres.

The three seeds won after more than two hours of playing (2 h 02 min), despite 7 double faults.

Cornea and Oswald won a cheque worth 1,749 euros and 25 ATP points in doubles, and in the quarterfinals they will face the couple Nicolas Barrientos (Colombia)/Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador).