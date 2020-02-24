Tennis: Simona Halep consolidates 2nd position in WTA rankings

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has consolidated her second position in the professional women's tennis players (WTA) rankings, released on Monday, after the title won on Saturday in Dubai.

Halep, who is in the top 10 for the 318th consecutive week, is about 2,300 points behind leader Ashleigh Barty and has an advance of over 800 points against No. 3-ranked Karolina Pliskova.The Canadian player of Romanian origin Bianca Andreescu, although she has not played at all this year, has climbed to fourth place, American Sofia Kenin, the champion of the Australian Open, jumped two places and is on the 5th position, the best ranking in her career, while Swiss Belinda Bencic has dropped five positions and is now on the 9th.Other three Romanians are in the top 100: Sorana Cirstea, on the 72nd (down two positions), Patricia Tig, on the 81st (climbed three places) and Ana Bogdan on the 88th (three-place leap).In the doubles, Raluca Olaru went down three positions and is on the 54th, Monica Niculescu climbed four places and is on the 59th, and Irina Bara went down one place, now on the 99th.In the WTA Race hierarchy, for the Champions Tournament, Simona Halep climbed two places to the 3rd, after Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza.WTA singles' rankings1 (1). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 8,367 points2 (2). Simona Halep 6,0763 (3). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,2004 (5). Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 4,6655 (7). Sofia Kenin (USA) 4,4906 (8). Kiki Bertens (the Netherlands) 4,3357 (6). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,3018 (9). Serena Williams (USA) 3,9159 (4). Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 3,87510 (10). Naomi Osaka (Japan) 3,625...........................................................72 (70). Sorana Cirstea 82081 (84). Patricia Maria Tig 75988 (91). Ana Bogdan 710104 (97). Irina Begu 629112 (112). Mihaela Buzarnescu 587131 (129). Monica Niculescu 470163 (162). Irina Bara 367168 (178). Elena-Gabriela Ruse 351174 (200). Jaqueline Cristian 341206 (203). Laura Ioana Paar 287232 (230). Gabriela Talaba 256268 (272). Nicoleta Dascalu 217290 (274). Alexandra Cadantu 194296 (296). Irina Fetecau 186AGERPRES