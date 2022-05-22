Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round at Roland Garros

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the second round of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros on Sunday, after defeating German Tatjana Maria 6-3, 6-3 .

Sorana Cirstea (32 years old, world No. 27), 26th-seeded, won an easy victory, after 64 minutes, although she was led 3-0 in the second set.

The Romanian managed 34 winners (compared to 11) in the match with Tatjana Maria (34 years old, 107 WTA), but she also made several unforced errors (26-8), Agerpres.ro informs.

Cirstea also won her first two matches with Maria: 6-4, 7-6 (5) in 2013 in the first round in Charleston and 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in 2019 in the first round in Limoges.

Sorana Cirstea secured a check worth 84,000 euros and 70 WTA points.

Sorana's next opponent will be American Sloane Stephens or the German Jule Niemeier.