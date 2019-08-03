Tennis: Tecau and Rojer qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Washington (ATP)

The pair made of Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch Jean-Julier Rojer on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the ATP tournament in Washington, equipped with total prizes worth 1,895,290 US dollars, after defeating 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 10-8 the famous American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan.

Tecau and Rojer sealed their victory in 1 hour and 39 minutes of playing, scoring 8 aces and making 3 double faults. The twins Bryan, champions in Washington in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2015, scored 6 aces, made 2 double faults and saved 6 break balls. Mike Bryan also played in last year's final, alongside French Edouard Roger-Vasselin.Tecau and his partner, who won the title in Washington in 2014, got even with the Bryan brothers, as their direct matches situation is now 6-6. In 2019, the Romanian-Dutch pair won direct matches in Madrid, in the first round, and in Roland Garros, in the round of sixteen, while the Americans won the match in the first round in Auckland and Rome, also in the first round.Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Roger won a cheque worth 30,190 US dollars and 180 ATP points for reaching this far in the competition, and they are set to play next against Australians Alex De Minaru and John Peers.