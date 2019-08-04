Tennis: Tecau and Rojer to play doubles' final in Washington (ATP)

The pair formed by Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch player Jean-Julien Rojer qualified, on Saturday, to the final of the ATP tour in 1,895,290-dollar tournament in Washington, after defeating by 6-4, 6-4, Australians Alex de Minaur/John Peers.

Tecau and Rojer won after one hour and 11 minutes, having three aces and 3 double faults. The Australians managed 4 aces, but also had 5 double faults.Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Rojer, champions of the Washington tournament in 2014, ensured for themselves a check worth 90.200 dollars and 180 ATP doubles' points.In the final, Tecau and his partner will face off against Raven Klaase (South Africa)/Michael Venus (New Zeeland), seeded third, which disposed of the second seeds, Lukasz Kubot (Poland)/Marcelo Melo (Brazil), by 6-2, 7-6 (2), in the next to last act.Tecau will play in Washington his 57th doubles' final.Horia Tecau now has 36 titles won in doubles' and 20 lost finals. He won 19 titles together with Rojer and lost six finals.He also has three titles together with Max Mirnyi, ten together with Robert Lindstedt. Horia also won together with Victor Hanescu and Belgian Dick Norman in 2011, in 2010 together with Marcus Daniell, and in 2016 together with Florin Mergea. Horia also won in 2012 the mixed doubles' even of the Australian Open (with Bethanie Mattek-Sands).