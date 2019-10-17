Tennis: Tecau, Rojer advance to Intrum Stockholm Open doubles quarterfinals

The pair made up of Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer advanced on Thursday to the doubles quarterfinals of the ATP Intrum Stockholm Open (Sweden), with total prizes of 635,750 euros, after defeating Americans Nicholas Monroe / Sam Querrey, 6-5, 6-3.

The main seeds won the match in 68 minutes.

Tecau and his partner secured a cheque worth 5,720 euros and 45 ATP points.

In the quarterfinals, the Romanian-Dutch couple will play against the pairing made up of Andre Goransson (Sweden) / Nathaniel Lammons (USA)

Rojer has two titles at Stockhom, in 2010 with American Eric Butorac, and in 2013 with Pakistan's Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi.