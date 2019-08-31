 
     
Tennis: US Open - Copil through to 2nd round in men's doubles; Tecau, eliminated

Marius Copil

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified on Friday for the second round of the men's doubles event of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, while Horia Tecau lost in the first round. 

Marius Copil and Australian Nick Kyrgios defeated Marcus Daniell (New Zeeland)/Ken Skupski (UK) pairing 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (1) in 2 hours and 19 minutes, managing 17 aces. 

Copil and his partner secured a 30,000-USD cheque and 90 ATP doubles points and their next opponents will be Austrians Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer. 

Horia Tecau and Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer, 5th seeded, were defeated in the 1st round by French pairing Jeremy Chardy/Fabrice Martin, 7-6 (2), 6-1, after 1 hour and 18 minutes. 

Tecau and Rojer won 17,000 dollars.

