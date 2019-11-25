Teodorovici: PSD has all conditions to win next year's local, parliamentary elections

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has far too important goals in the future to afford hesitations and lamentations and has all the conditions to win the local and parliamentary elections next year, the executive president of the party, Eugen Teodorovici wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

"Calm and reason! The number of votes obtained by PSD in runoff is almost similar to the number of votes obtained in December 2016. Our political identity is safe and well defined. Our electoral profile is also well defined and is somewhat more balanced than that of the voters of our opponents. The support vote of the more than 3 million Romanian citizens obliges us all, from the PSD leadership at central and local level, mayors, presidents of the County Councils, up to the members and supporters of this party," wrote Teodorovici.

According to him, the support vote, however, lost to the blaming vote of a much larger number of Romanian citizens, which translated "in the re-election of an anti-PSD president and that is it - without past and without future plans".

Teodorovici argues that "none of those in the PSD leadership, none of the presidents of the county and local organizations or the mayors and the presidents of the County Councils can be accused of non-involvement or sabotage".

"Therefore, my message to all PSD leaders, to all those who want to see what we lacked to convince the citizens of this country is not to start also with the anti-PSD banner, but with an internal, much more valuable one. - pro-PSD! It is the first important step for what is to come - to remain united and strong in order not to let the good things that PSD has managed to do for the Romanians be lost," wrote Eugen Teodorovici.