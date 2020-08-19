Teodorovici: There is document according to which PSD Congress accepts one candidacy - that of Ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Eugen Teodorovici says that there is a document, from the party's leadership, "in which there is clearly" that, of the two candidacies for the party's leadership, only one is to be accepted - that of the interim formation leader - it being adopted in the session of the National Executive Committee on Wednesday.

"I don't know if you've seen a document sent to Congress, a list, in which there is clearly that, of the two, only one candidacy should be accepted - that of Mr. Ciolacu and that's following the CEx decisions of today, the 19th. It's a clear directive. I believe Ceausescu, when he felt his end, probably did the same, unfortunately for the PSD," said Teodorovici at the headquarters of the PSD.

According to the senator, who wishes to run for the chair of the PSD, "the statute doesn't matter anymore".

"The arguments brought are puerile. The end goal is for Mr. Ciolacu to become chairman of this party, unfortunately for us, so to say, as a social-democratic feeling. I sit and think honestly, because it would mean to participate further in this masquerade, in this bad movie that Mr. Ciolacu is putting on. I already asked how it's possible to run together on totally different statute provisions. (...) It's an unclear situation because today, at the Bucharest Tribunal, in the political parties' register, there is only one leadership," Teodorovici said.