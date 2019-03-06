Terteleac (CCIRO Italia): Romanian authorities should do more for business environment

The Romanian authorities should do more for the business environment, because it is not enough that, of all the Romanian economic attaches abroad, only a few do their jobs, said on Thursday Eugen Terteleac, President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce in Italy (CCIRO Italia).

"Our main objective was to promote Romania's interests, the Romanian state's policies, to support those who came to Romania to invest. We can say that the economic exchanges between Romania and Italy have increased by 5 billion lei, since 2013 until today, but much more needs to be done, because in 33 economic forums organized until today, the results have been counterbalanced by boycotts by the Romanian state, and I am saying this without being afraid of anything. Much more needs to be done for the business environment. It is not enough that of the 42 existing chambers of commerce in Romania, only a few do their jobs, of all the Romanian economic attaches abroad, only a few do their job. We will bring to the attention of the public opinion only what is not working, because this is the only way we can develop. There are 46,000 Romanian companies in Italy left to chance because they are not helped by the Romanian authorities. Nowhere, in any country in their right mind does something like this happen," Terteleac mentioned at the business forum titled "Romania-Italy, we are restoring investors' confidence in the Romanian economy."

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Italy is one of Romania's main economic partners, both in terms of trade and investment. At present, Italy is 5th in the ranking of foreign investors in terms of invested capital and the first in the hierarchy of foreign investors in terms of the number of companies present on the market.