 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

The Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy began in Bucharest

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
Inquam Bogdan Aurescu repatriere afganistan

Yesterday, the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy began in Bucharest, with the theme "Romania's diplomatic response to changes in the geostrategic reality".

The event brings together in online format the heads of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania from abroad, according to romania-actualitati.ro.

Special guests, the foreign ministers of Poland and Portugal, will physically attend. For three days, the global impact of the war in Ukraine and the importance of European and Euro-Atlantic solidarity will be discussed.

The agenda also includes a session dedicated to diplomacy's response to challenges in the international environment regarding energy and food security.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.