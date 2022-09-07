Yesterday, the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy began in Bucharest, with the theme "Romania's diplomatic response to changes in the geostrategic reality".

The event brings together in online format the heads of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania from abroad, according to romania-actualitati.ro.

Special guests, the foreign ministers of Poland and Portugal, will physically attend. For three days, the global impact of the war in Ukraine and the importance of European and Euro-Atlantic solidarity will be discussed.

The agenda also includes a session dedicated to diplomacy's response to challenges in the international environment regarding energy and food security.