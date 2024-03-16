The arrears of consolidated general budget, up by 25.35% in January 2024

The arrears of the consolidated general budget increased by 25.35%, in January 2024, compared to the previous month, to 351 million RON, from 280 million RON in December 2023, according to the data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance (MF).

Arrears over 90 days increased by 30.4%, from 107.6 million RON to 149.3 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 27.6%, from 106 million RON, in December 2023, to 135.3 million RON in January 2024. Arrears over 360 days increased by 13.7%, from 66.4 million RON to 75.5 million RON.

According to the quoted source, in terms of local budgets, arrears registered a 25.8% advance from 257.3 million RON (in December 2023) to 323.8 million RON (in January 2024).Debts over 90 days increased by 29.26%, to 131.2 million RON, those over 120 days by 27.2%, to 125.5 million RON, while arrears over 360 days - increased by 17.3%, up to 67.1 million RON.In the "State and autonomous budget" chapter, arrears increased from 22.7 million RON in December 2023 to 27.2 million RON in January 2024 (+20%).Arrears over 90 days increased by 51.6%, to 9.1 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 32.4%, to 9.8 million RON, and those over 360 of days decreased by 9.8%, to 8.3 million RON.