'The Art Of Banksy' exhibition comes to Cluj-Napoca

The exhibition "The Art of Banksy", which puts on display more than 50 of the graffiti artist's works, photos and 3D objects, and which debuted in 2016 in Istanbul, can be seen at the Cluj-Napoca Vaida Voevod House between August 1 and November 3, the organizers announced in a release.

"Cities each have their own rhythm. A specific background sound, their own image, pulse, respiration and inspiration. But also their apparently trivial mo(nu)ments. Have you seen them, have you felt them? If yes, it's time for you to change you perspective! 'Events' is challenging you to rediscover one of the most beautiful houses in the urban landscape of Cluj, the Vaida Voevod House, through the prism of an event exhibition signed BANKSY, the graffiti artist who has definitively changed the role of street art through his works with revolutionary messages," the organizers said.The exhibition "The Art of Banksy", which started in 2016 in Istanbul and has since toured the world traveling to Paris (still open), Amsterdam, London, Rome, Berlin, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Montreal, Milan, features over 50 paintings, photographs, stencils and 3D objects, including his iconic graffiti works "Girl with Balloon", "Bomb Hugger", "Police Kids", "Pulp Fiction" or "Flower Thrower".It will be supplemented with videos about Banksy's life and creation, as well as with a pop-up shop that will be open throughout the exhibition.The exhibition is also open July 30 through October 27 in Bucharest, inside the Triumphal Arch.The AGERPRES National News Agency is the event's media partner.